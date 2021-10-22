Delhi Cyber Cell saves life of man trying to attempt suicide by going live on FB

Lockdown was imposed in the country to prevent corona infection. Many lost their jobs in the lockdown. In the meanwhile, many shocking incidents like suicide have come to the fore. A similar tragedy has now come to light. Unemployment has led to one person attempting to commit suicide live on Facebook. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

This shocking incident has taken place in Delhi. One person lost his job due to a lockdown. He was living alone in the house when his wife left him three years ago. The young man's mental state was not good as he had no work to do. He was constantly stressed. Fed up with unemployment, the young man shared a post on Facebook regarding live suicide. According to the information received, the Delhi Police Cyber ​​Cell got information that a person was trying to commit suicide through Facebook.

The youth had also posted on Facebook regarding suicide some time back. Upon receiving the information, Cyber ​​Cell DCP KPS ​​Malhotra had ordered his team of officers to investigate. Special teams were formed to immediately search for the young man who tried to commit suicide. During the investigation and further interrogation, the police were able to trace the youth and also traced his home address.

According to police, the young man was living in the Rajouri Garden area. When police arrived at his home, he was found unconscious in the house. The cyber cell rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. In the investigation, the man had been drinking syrup used for thyroid. He has informed the authorities that he has taken the last step due to lack of job.