Delhi: Dumper overturns on car; parents killed while child survives

A six-year-old child riding in a car with her parents survived, while they died after a truck overturned on the car near Hyatt Hotel in Delhi's RK Puram, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police southwest.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Sharma and his wife Shipra Sharma, added the police.

The parents and the child were rescued from the accident spot and taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

However, the parents succumbed to their injuries while the girl child survived, said the police.

"We received a call regarding the accident and fire. We reached the spot and found that a truck overturned on a car. We rescued three people from the car," said Kumar, Station Officer Bhikaiji Cama fire station.

A case has been registered and a team had been sent to apprehend the driver of the dumper, who fled from the spot after the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

