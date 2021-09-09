Delhi: EDMC mandates UPIC ID for property registration

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday made Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC) mandatory for registration of all properties under its jurisdiction.

Speaking to ANI, EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal said, "Till now, people had to roam here and there for property registration or other property-related works. People were facing trouble. But, now with one ID, all their work will be done easily. Property survey is being done in the entire area by EDMC while simultaneously UPIC ID is being generated for the properties."

Agarwal said one can apply for the UPIC ID of his/her property by visiting the EDMC website or can check the details of the property through the ID. So far 5.90 lakh people have registered through UPIC.

"By coming under UPIC, the evasion of property tax will also stop and the revenue of the corporation will increase. Through UPIC ID, people will be able to easily take advantage of all the civic amenities related to the property. People can avail the facility from electricity and water connection to PNG through this ID. Also, while buying any new property, it can be ascertained whether there is any house tax or any other kind of dues on that property," added the Mayor.

( With inputs from ANI )

