Delhi Environment Minister to chair high-level meeting for implementation of anti-pollution guidelines

With regard to the strict implementation of the latest directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to contain air pollution in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai is set to convene a high-level meeting at his residence on Wednesday.

Officials of the Environment Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are likely to attend the meeting.

CAQM has issued several directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

It had directed the government of Delhi, Punjab Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to ensure 'strict force' of the measures with immediate effect.

The commission had also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of Nation Capital Region states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said an official release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor