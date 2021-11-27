Delhi girl alleges cheating by K'taka IAS officer

Bengaluru, Nov 27 A girl from Delhi has accused an IAS officer serving in Karnataka of cheating her on the pretext of marriage, posted the issue on her social media accounts and marked them to state as well as Central leaders.

The victim alleged that Snehal Lokhande, an IAS officer discharging his duties as Commissioner of Kalaburagi City Corporation, has cheated her.

"Snehal Lokhande has betrayed me. I have met the DC madam of Kalaburagi and told her everything but nobody helped me, just because it was against an IAS officer," the victim claimed.

She also alleged that the IAS officer has spent time with her in a hotel. She claimed that they became friends through Facebook. "The accused had come to New Delhi and spent three days with me," the girl said.

The victim has marked the post containing her complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state ministers Murugesh Nirani and K. Sudhakar.

Lokhande refuted all allegations against him and lodged a complaint against the girl at CEN police station for maligning his reputation and threatening his parents. He claimed that he does not know her and complained to the managements of social media platforms.

Kalaburagi Commissioner of Police Y.S. Ravikumar stated that there is no written complaint by the woman.

"She had come with her family. The incident has taken place in New Delhi and no complaint has been lodged there," Ravikumar added.

