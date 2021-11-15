Delhi government, Centre have indulged in blame game politics, should come out with white paper on air pollution: Shergill

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday slammed both the Centre and Delhi governments over the high levels of air pollution in the national capital and said they should come out with a white paper on steps they have taken to prevent deterioration of air quality that is a health hazard for people.

He alleged that the two governments have been spending money on advertisements rather than taking concrete action.

"The AAP government in Delhi and BJP-led governments should issue a white paper on what steps they have taken to tackle the black pollution. They have indulged in hollow advertisements and played blame game politics," Shergill told ANI.

The Congress leader said that observations of Supreme Court expose "spineless and careless approach" of the two governments towards tackling pollution.

"People of Delhi including children, elderly and women are paying a price due to mismanagement and carelessness of the two governments," he said.

Shergill urged the Supreme Court to probe how much the two governments have spent on their advertisements for "self-glorification" and "how much money they have spent to curb the pollution".

Delhi Government told Supreme Court on Monday that it is ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution. The government suggested that it would be meaningful if lockdown is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states.

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of worsening air quality in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 per cent of the pollution. The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to call for an "emergency meeting" on November 16 with Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and sought an action plan to curb the air pollution in Delhi-NCR region.

( With inputs from ANI )

