Delhi govt again sends proposal of doorstep ration delivery scheme to LG

Delhi Government on Tuesday again sends the proposal of doorstep delivery scheme for ration to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Earlier on October 1, the Delhi High Court has given a green signal to the Delhi Government to divert ration delivery to cardholders at doorsteps if there is no shortage in fair price shops.

In June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also sent a file of the doorstep ration delivery scheme to the office of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal had earlier informed the LG that all objections raised by the Centre have been rectified, and asked why the scheme was being stopped, even though the High Court has not put a stay on it.

The scheme was originally named the MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) but was later dropped following a notification on March 9 by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs that said that subsidised foodgrains allocated for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for schemes under a different name.

( With inputs from ANI )

