Delhi govt allows entry of light electric commercial vehicles in 'no entry' area

The Delhi government on Thursday gave permission to light electric commercial vehicles L5-N and N-1categories to enter the "no entry" area in the national capital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "We will allow two categories of electric vehicles L5-10 and N-1, which are called 'Chhota Hathi' which are light commercial vehicles."

When the Delhi government's Electric Vehicle Policy was implemented, there were only 46 light commercial vehicles in Delhi and now the number has been increased to 1,054, Gahlot said.

Asked about hiring private buses, the minister said, a public notice has been issued.

"A public notice has been issued to hire 1000 private buses. I am pretty confident that these buses will soon be plying on the roads of Delhi," Gahlot said.

He further said that "this fleet will be a mix of AC and non-AC buses."

While answering on delay in the arrival of DTC buses, the minister accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "1000 low floor buses that were supposed to come were stopped by the BJP otherwise it would have come in the month of June itself."

The minister also said there was a delay due to COVID-19 but its prototype has arrived, soon electric buses will come.

( With inputs from ANI )

