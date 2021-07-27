Delhi govt collaborates with a digital institution under Skill Development Center initiative

The Delhi government Wednesday collaborated with a digital institution, aiming to offer courses through a digital platform under its Skill Development Center initiative.

The digital institution Inkclick collaborated with the Delhi government's initiative with the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend - the Skill Development Centre to promote the idea of inculcating skill for overall upscaling the talent of students. This will further generate employment opportunities for people.

With an aim to engage with over one lakh students through the support of over 10,000 mentors, Inkclick will provide a virtual classroom environment for teachers, parents and students.

Inkclick co-founder Ankit Sanan said, "Inkclick strives to inculcate learning in every child's growth alongside their social development with free registration on the platform"

Director of Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Skill Development Centre Hemant Bhasin said, "We feel overwhelmed to collaborate with a digital institution platform like Inkclick, as it will provide a great opportunity to a lot of students, not just living across the country but across the globe. In this current scenario, when India can be seen struggling with unemployment, skill learning along with educational qualification can be considered a vital tool to empower people and safeguard their future."

"We aim to harmonize our effort to educate and develop skills for all those students who are unable to opt for these programs because of proximity and travelling issues, especially in this pandemic crisis," Bhasin said.

( With inputs from ANI )

