Delhi govt imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on L&T for violation of dust control norms

As a part of its anti-dust campaign, the Delhi government has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for not adhering to dust control guidelines during the construction of an underpass near Pragati Maidan.

Speaking toon Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "During an inspection, we found lots of dust at a construction site of L&T. The tarpaulin net had only been put up for show either in parts or was completely torn apart. The anti-smog gun did not even have water in it."

"A notice has been issued to the construction company, asking it to comply with the 14-point dust control norms within two days. If it fails to do so in two days, a fine of Rs 5 lakh per day will be imposed on the company," he added.

Rai further said that all agencies, government or private, have to mandatorily adhere to all anti-dust norms issued by the government. "We will not tolerate laid back attitude. We have issued 14 simple norms, given constant reminders and public notices. It is not a herculean task for the agencies to implement them," he stated.

The Environment Minister also launched a 'Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal' to further bolster the anti-dust campaign.

''In the fight against pollution in Delhi, we are starting the 'anti-dust campaign' from today till October 29. Last year also, we did this campaign but there are so many constructions sites inside Delhi that it is difficult to monitor them all in the winter season manually," he stated.

"This year, we have appointed teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and environment marshals who have stepped into fields. But today, the online portal that we have launched as a part of the anti-dust campaign will prove to be a historic step," he added.

Rai informed that through this portal, all types of construction works going on inside Delhi will be closely monitored and managed. "Training will be started from next week to connect people to the portal so that they can be taught how to work with the same.'' He added.

( With inputs from ANI )

