Delhi govt issues 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting on Friday at the Delhi Secretariat with all the private agencies doing construction work in Delhi and apprised the agencies about the 14 guidelines issued by the Delhi Government to check dust pollution.

During this meeting, suggestions were also taken from the representatives of private construction agencies. The minister said, "All private agencies should appoint an employee at their construction sites to see whether the norms are being followed or not."

After this meeting, he talked to the media and said, ''We are focusing on 10 points to efficiently execute our plans. One of the most important points among these is the problem of dust pollution. To curb dust pollution, we called for a meeting of all the agencies in Delhi that are involved in construction activities, like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and directed them to submit their action plan by September 21.''

"Apart from these agencies, we observed many private agencies involved in construction contribute to the dust pollution problem. We have conducted a meeting with more than 50 major construction agencies, which included L&T, GMR Group, Raheja Developers, North Delhi Metro Mall. Private Limited (NDMMPL), and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) among others. We have informed them of whatever shortcomings that we observed from their end," he said.

Construction or demolition activity in NCT of Delhi be undertaken only after ensuring the 14 Dust Mitigation Measures prescribed are followed such as Dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site, Installation of Anti-Smog Gun(s) (for >20,000 m2 built-up area).

Tarpaulin or green net on scaffolding around the area under construction and the building. All vehicles, including carrying construction material and construction debris of any kind, should be cleaned and wheels washed and several other measures laid down by the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

