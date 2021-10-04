Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
By ANI | Published: October 4, 2021 03:46 PM2021-10-04T15:46:49+5:302021-10-04T15:55:02+5:30
Delhi government has been issued a show-cause notice to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on complaints of allegedly not providing free treatment to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category patients
The show-cause notice was issued on the grounds of violation of Clause 18 of the Scheduleappended to Rule 14 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011.
( With inputs from ANI )
