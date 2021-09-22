Delhi govt launches '10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute' campaign to curb dengue

Delhi government has launched '10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute' (10 weeks, 10 o'clock, 10 minutes) campaign to curb the spread of dengue in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the government is fully prepared to fight against the dengue outbreak. "Like last year, we have again started a campaign '10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute' to eradicate dengue cases from Delhi," he stated.

Jain appealed to people to devote 10 minutes at 10 pm every Sunday for 10 weeks to inspect their houses for stagnant clean water. "If there is stagnant water anywhere at your house, then clean it to avoid the breeding of mosquitoes," he added.

The minister informed that Delhi has reported 87 dengue cases this month so far as compared to 188 cases in September last year.

To check mosquito breeding at the premises of government offices in Delhi, Jain said that a challan will be issued if larvae are found in any office. "All the department heads have been told to be extra cautious in their respective offices," he added.

In view of the possible COVID-19 third wave, Jain also appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols so that the situation remains under control.

"Delhi reported 39 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the infection rate was 0.6 per cent. So, I request everybody to strictly maintain social distancing and wear masks," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

