Delhi govt launches new COVID-19 WhatsApp helpdesk number

To facilitate the people of Delhi amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Government on Wednesday launched a new COVID-19 WhatsApp helpdesk number.

People of Delhi can get easy and authentic COVID-related information by just sending 'Hi' to the WhatsApp number.

In a tweet, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Delhi Govt has added new features to its WhastApp #Covid19 Helpline. Just send 'Hi' to https://wa.me/911122307145 and get information about nearest vaccination centers, teleconsultations, hospital beds & much more. Thanks to @WhatsAppfor their support."

Earlier, on August 24, the government informed, "WhatsApp users can now use the government's MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot book vaccination slot by simply sending 'Book Slot' to WhatsApp number 9013151515."

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases in the national capital to 386, informed the official health bulletin on Tuesday. According to the same Delhi Health Bulletin, the city reported one fatality due to the disease taking the death toll to 25,083.

With 30 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the metropolis has gone up to 14,12,572. The bulletin had said that 69,932 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 46,099 RT-PCR tests and 23,833 Rapid Antigen tests. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

It had said that 1,62,767 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which, 1,06,558 were administered with their first dose, while 56,209 received their second dose. Over 1.42 crore (1,42,51,101) doses have been administered in Delhi so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor