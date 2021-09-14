Delhi HC asks Centre to file status report indicating time frame of making PMLA appellate tribunal functional

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to file a status report mentioning time frame to make the Appellate Tribunal of Prevention of Money Laundering Act functional to fill up the vacant post.

Justice Rekha Palli granted two weeks time to the government to file the status report mentioning the time frame within which it proposes to make the tribunal functional and fill up the posts of chairman and members.

Thereafter, the Court slated the matter for October 7 for further hearing.

The Court remark came after observing a status report filed by the Centre. The court said it is unfortunate that no time frame has been mentioned by the government for making the tribunal functional at the earliest.

In its latest status report, the Centre has apprised the court that Parliament has recently enacted the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021. The new Tribunal Rules in terms of Section 3 of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 are in the advance stage of formulation and the process for filing up the posts of Chairman and Members will be initiated once the new Rules are notified, the Centre said in its affidavit.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Fullerton India Credit Company Limited. The petitioner has sought a direction to appoint the chairperson as the presiding officer to the appellate tribunal constituted to handle matters relating to money laundering and economic offences.

( With inputs from ANI )

