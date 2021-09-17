Delhi HC asks govt to take decision on service of hookah in restaurants

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi Government and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to take a decision on the sale or service of herbal flavoured hookah in eating houses, restaurants and bars in Delhi.

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Friday while issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi for September 30, 2021, also asked the responders to take a decision keeping in mind the livelihood has to be balanced.

Court has also asked the respondent to think about every aspect as you are opening other activities also and they (Petitioners) are willing to undertake about the safety norms.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government strongly opposed the plea and stated that "No Hookah at all allowed at the present pandemic". A single mistake can put trouble to the entire Delhi as the use or sharing of hookah may further increase the spread of COVID-19.

"Hookah is not a necessary thing. Use of hookah, be it Harbal, with or without tobacco is strictly prohibited in all public places including hotels, restaurants, eatery houses, bars and pubs, in the national capital," Advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, appearing for Delhi Government submitted.

Several bars, restaurants, eating have recently approached the Delhi High Court requesting the court to issue direction to the Delhi Government and Delhi Police not to interfere with the sale or service of herbal flavour hookahs and not to take coercive or adverse steps.

Advocate Nandini Sahni appearing for the petitioners contended that individual hookah will be provided to the customers and will not be shared with other customers at any cost, in the restaurants and eatery houses run by them.

The petitioners also seek court direction to restraining respondents not to cause any obstruction or interference in the smooth running of eating house, restaurant, bar of petitioner and allow service of herbal hookah in the restaurant /bar of the petitioner.

The plea further stated that the petitioners have suffered acute financial loss due to the closure of their business during lockdown for almost 14-15 months and now that petitioner has started their business recently and Delhi Police interfering illegally in the running of the business, as a result thereof it has let to decline in footfall.

The festive season is approaching fast and the petitioner company wants to run their business smoothly and earn some money so that they can pay off their previous loans, debts and arrears of rentals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor