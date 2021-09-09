Delhi HC indicates to allow appearance through video conferencing for registration of marriage

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that for registration of marriage, the requirement of personal appearance would include appearance through video conferencing.

Justice Rekha Palli said that she will allow permission to a US-based couple who filed a PIL in Delhi High Court, for marking their appearance via virtual mode before the concerned authority.

The judge said that earlier also the high court had allowed registration of marriage in 2007 when video conferencing usage was at a very nascent stage.

The Court said a detailed order copy will be given in a day or two.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a couple seeking registration of their marriage through video conferencing mode.

The couple, who currently reside in the US and got married in 2012, has sought directions to the Delhi government to allow online application for registration of marriage under the Delhi (Compulsory Registration of Marriage) Order, 2014 and grant them permission to appear virtually before the concerned authority for registration purpose.

The state government had told the Delhi High Court that registration of marriage cannot be conducted through video conferencing as it is mandatory for couples to appear before the concerned authority personally.

Explaining the process of the registration of marriage, the counsel appearing for Delhi government had said that parties are not permitted to appear virtually as per the rules concerned and the software used for the registration of marriage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor