Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking to provide copy of chargesheet, FIR to UTPs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea seeking direction to provide the copy of Chargesheet, First Information Report (FIR) and evidence recorded before the Trial Court and relevant court orders to those under trial prisoners (UTPs) who are lodged in jail and have not been able to procure these documents.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought responses from the Government of NCT Delhi and Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) in the matter and posted the matter for November 29, 2021, for further hearing.

The Petitioner Advocate Alok Tripathi stated that due to the COVID pandemic and limited functioning of the trial courts, a large number of prisoners (UTPs) do not have any documents of FIR, Chargesheet, evidence recorded and any relevant orders with them pertaining to their case and as such in the absence of required documents, such UTPs are unable to avail their legal remedy of filing bail applications or interim bail applications before the concerned courts.

It is submitted that the various inmates have demanded their copy of the documents from the concerned court or District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), however, they have not been able to procure the copy of the documents yet and are unable to take any legal remedy of bail or interim bail, the plea said.

There are several UTPs who have obtained the services of legal aid counsels for pursuing their trial before the Trial Court but they neither have the contact details of the legal aid counsels nor do they have the means to establish contact with their respective legal aid counsel. The grave prejudice shall be caused to the UTPs if not provided with the copy of their documents, plea added.

The Petitioner further seeks direction to the respondent to devise a mechanism so that the FIR, Chargesheet, Evidence and other records of UTPs be scanned and uploaded on the website of respective district courts, the plea read further.

( With inputs from ANI )

