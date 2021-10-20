Delhi HC restrains several websites, entities to stream, broadcast of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has ordered several websites and entities to be restrained from reproducing, streaming, broadcasting or communicating to the public through the internet or any other manner regarding the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, so as to not infringe the Plaintiff's broadcasting reproduction rights of other broadcasting platforms.

Bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula last week while granting interim injunction in favour of Star India Pvt. Ltd., also directed the internet service providers, their directors to block access to those websites streaming ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Bench also directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information to issue notification calling upon the internet and telecom service providers registered under them and to block access to websites impleaded as Defendant in the matter.

The suit was filed by the Plaintiffs or Star India Pvt Ltd and others stating that the infringement of the Plaintiffs' broadcasting reproduction rights arising from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 of which the Plaintiffs have exclusive rights.

The suit sought a permanent injunction restraining the Defendants from infringing the Plaintiffs' exclusive rights and broadcasting reproduction rights, rendition of accounts and damages.

The plea stated that the Plaintiffs has acquired exclusive global media rights - including television rights, digital rights (internet as well as mobile) and certain ancillary rights for various ICC events inter alia the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from the International Cricket Council for a duration of eight years, that is, from 2015-2023 for a substantial consideration vide a 'Media Rights Agreement' dated November 20, 2014.

Amit Sibal, Senior Counsel appeared for the Plaintiffs, submitted that the Plaintiffs have observed that the exclusive rights in the sporting events inter-alia 'Vivo IPL 2021'- have also been earlier infringed by Defendants. These rights include the live, delayed, highlights, clips and repeat exhibition of various sporting events, over which the Plaintiffs have digital rights, through various digital transmission platforms for viewing on various devices such as televisions, computers, laptops, mobile phones and tablets.

The plea stated also that the Plaintiffs have observed that several websites are "rogue websites" - which continue to infringe Plaintiffs' rights - including its exclusive rights with respect to Vivo IPL 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor