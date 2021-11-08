Delhi HC says law does not permit people to be beaten up in police custody, recalls George Floyd's 'tragic' words

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the law does not permit people to be beaten up in police custody or during interrogation.

The court was hearing a complaint about alleged police brutality and said "Let no one have to repeat the tragic last words like George Perry Floyd, Jr 'I can't breathe.'"

Justice Najmi Waziri directed that an inquiry should be conducted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) on the complaint by a man who said that he was "mercilessly beaten, ill-treated and grievously injured" by Delhi Police personnel.

The petition was filed by the man through advocates M. Sufian Siddiqui and Rakesh Bhugra.

The petitioner in his complaint said that on January 25 2021, he was allegedly beaten by police officials. The petitioner has attached photographs to support his claim.

The court also remarked that punishment for an assault or a criminal act is to be determined by a court of law.

"The police cannot be a judge in its own cause. The law does not permit people to be beaten up in police custody or during interrogation, " the court said.

It noted that the assault by the police on the petitioner and his associate is questionable.

"One can never be too vigilant about the rights of citizens being violated or any callousness or over-reaction by law-enforcers which may lead to an unfortunate incident or tragedy," the court said.

The petitioner has sought to conduct de novo preliminary inquiry in a fair, impartial and time-bound manner under the direct supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vigilance or by a Police Official of a higher rank.

( With inputs from ANI )

