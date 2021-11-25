Delhi logs 30 new COVID-19 cases, no death for tenth consecutive day

The national capital reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health bulletin said on Thursday.

With this, the active caseload in the city stands at 309 and the cumulative infections have mounted to 14,40,784. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

As many as 32 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital and total recoveries mounted to 14,15,380.

No death was reported in Delhi for the tenth consecutive day and the death toll remains unchanged at 25,095. The fatality rate in the city is 1.74 per cent.

A total of 55,930 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,06,53,545.

As many as 92,940 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far have reached 2,21,56,403.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor