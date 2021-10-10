Delhi man arrested for beating his brother to death over property dispute
October 10, 2021
A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother in the Shahdra area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.
The accused identified as Rajinder (38) had a fight with his brother over the property.
According to the FIR, the accused had a dispute over property which further escalated into a physical fight. After which, he was admitted to the GTB hospital where he succumbed to death. Both of the brothers were drunkards, the police said.
The police have registered a case under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code at MS park police station.The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on.
( With inputs from ANI )
