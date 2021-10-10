Delhi man arrested for beating his brother to death over property dispute

Published: October 10, 2021 06:31 AM

A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother in the Shahdra area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Rajinder (38) had a fight with his brother over the property.

According to the FIR, the accused had a dispute over property which further escalated into a physical fight. After which, he was admitted to the GTB hospital where he succumbed to death. Both of the brothers were drunkards, the police said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code at MS park police station.The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

