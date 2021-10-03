Delhi Metro builds the first of its kind flyover cum Metro viaduct structure, to be completed by 2023

In the first of its kind and history of Delhi Metro, an Integrated 'flyover cum Metro viaduct structure' along with a vehicle underpass is being built near Soorghat on the Majlis Park - Maujpur corridor of Phase - IV in north-east Delhi, in association with PWD, said a press release by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday.

This PWD flyover and vehicle underpass are part of a proposed elevated road along Yamuna River parallel to the Ring Road between the Wazirabad Flyover (Signature Bridge) & Ring Road near DND.

In the proposed structure, integrated portals will be erected on which a road flyover, as well as a Metro viaduct, will be placed. While on one side of the portal, the Metro viaduct will be placed, a PWD flyover used for vehicular movement will be constructed on the other side, as per the release.

"On these portals, the road flyover and the Metro viaduct will rest and run parallel to each other for a length of (approx.) 450 m. Total 21 portals with an average width of 26 metres and height of 10 meters will be erected. In addition, a vehicle underpass shall also be constructed below these portals which will cater for the movement of vehicles coming from Outer Ring Road," it said.

The proposed PWD flyover shall run adjacent to the existing flyover which is currently operational from Wazirabad to ISBT near Soorghat. Delhi Metro will construct the portals and the Metro viaduct over it and PWD will erect the superstructure for the flyover on the already constructed portals in future. In addition, the underpass will be constructed by DMRC for traffic movement from Outer Ring Road towards the Signature bridge. This underpass shall merge with the road on the other side of the Najafgarh drain, said the press release.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty following it, the target completion is subject to review in the future, according to the DMRC press release.

"As part of Phase 4, DMRC is already building two integrated double-decker flyovers on which the Metro viaduct and the road flyover will be placed one over the other. However, this particular stretch is unique, since here the flyover and the Metro viaduct will be parallel to each other," said DMRC.

The unique structure is coming up on the Majlis Park - Maujpur corridor at Soorghat metro station which stretches for nearly 12 km comprising of 8 stations. The structure is completely elevated, said the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor