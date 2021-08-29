Delhi Metro makes provision of separate toilet for transgenders at stations

Transgenders to have a separate toilet as Delhi metro makes a provision to help them with unhindered access to toilets at the stations.

Delhi Metro has made the provision of allowing them access to separate toilets at its stations, which were hitherto meant for Divyanjans only.

"In its efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders, Delhi Metro on priority basis has designated its existing toilets meant only for Divynagjans so far, to be accessible for the transgenders too," a Delhi Metro official said.

Currently, there are 347 such separate dedicated toilets (in addition to the regular toilets for other passengers) at metro stations spread across the network.

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signages (English and Hindi both) along with symbols for both the "Persons with Disabilities" and "Transgenders" have been installed adjacent to these toilets.

"Besides this provision of a separate toilet for them, any transgender who wishes to use a gender based toilet as per self-identified gender will also continue to do so," the official added.

DMRC is also in the process of contemplating ways to identify dedicated locations to provide separate public toilet facilities at its upcoming stations in Phase-IV.

The provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, also mandates adequate welfare measures for transgender persons at all public buildings including public toilet facilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

