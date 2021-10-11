Delhi Metro's Pink line experiences delay in service

Delhi Metro's Pink line on Monday has been experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

However, it has also been informed that the service on other lines is working normally.

"Pink Line Update Delay in services between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

