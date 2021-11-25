Delhi: One held for stabbing 25-yr-old man to death

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Wednesday.

The police have apprehended one accused in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday when Hemant along with his friend Nikhil went to a tea stall in the Rajouri Garden area.

The accused reached the spot and a scuffle broke out between Nikhil and the 18-year-old accused. During the brawl, the accused accidentally stabbed Hemant to death, the police said.

Hemant was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

According to police, earlier on November 17, a scuffle broke between the 18-year-old accused and Nikhil during the party.

A police official said, "The accused, who was in an inebriated condition, was peeing outside in front of a house, which was objected by Nikhil. The accused wanted to take revenge."

( With inputs from ANI )

