Delhi: Over 1500 cops deployed at Trade Fair

Delhi Police has deployed over 1500 police personnel at the 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 which will commence on Sunday at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudhanshu Dhama, speaking to ANI, said, "More than 1500 personnel of Delhi Police have been deployed at the trade fair and four additional companies have also been deployed. The entire trade fair will be monitored through CCTV cameras. We have also deployed the intelligence unit of the police,"

"Police will also help in maintaining the social distancing and other COVID-related protocols," he said.

IITF with B2B and B2C components is one of the largest integrated trade fairs in the South Asian region. The format of IITF has business; social, cultural and educational dimensions that are weaved together where visitors and exhibitors, media persons, marketing professionals, social activists, NGOs, etc all converge to explore their objectives.

IITF 2021 will be held from November 14 to November 27 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

