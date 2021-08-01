Delhi police arrest man for strangling wife to death in Govindpuri

Delhi police arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Delhi's Govindpuri.

Upon receiving a PCR call on Saturday, the police rushed to the spot and found the 30-year-old woman's body lying on the bed.

According to the police, the accused Nanda Nayak and his wife Jharna shared a strained relationship.

The deceased used to work as a house help in CR Park, Delhi.

Delhi police in an official statement informed that Nanda was arrested in 2017, when he had attacked the deceased, her brother and brother-in-law with a knife.

On June 2, 2021, he was released from jail on interim bail and was living in Gurugram, Haryana.

"The lady was still sharing a strained relationship with her husband," police said.

"On Saturday, the accused got infuriated and reached the house of the deceased and strangulated her with a dupatta. He then locked the room and fled away. Immediately, teams were formed and the accused Nanda Nayak was apprehended from Govindpuri park who further revealed the tentative time of murder between 10-11 am," police added.

Further investigation is underway.

