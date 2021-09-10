Delhi police arrests accused absconding for nine months in Mayur Vihar shoot out case

Delhi Police special cell on Thursday arrested one of the 11 accused involved in the sensational shoot out at the Mayur Vihar police station area on December 26, 2020 that led to the death of a man and injury to several others.

The police arrested the accused Faisal from the area near the bus stand at Badarpur on Mathura Road here and recovered one single-shot pistol of .315 and three live cartridges, said a press release by Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday.

Faisal (31) was absconding for nine months and was carrying a reward of Rs. 50,000 on information leading to his arrest in the said case, further said the press release.

Specific information was received by Inspector Shiv Kumar that Faisal would come near the bus stand at Badarpur border, Mathura Road, according to the press statement.

A team was formed and a trap was laid near the above place. On the evening of September 9, Faisal was spotted coming from Faridabad side and going towards Badarpur side. He was nabbed and disarmed by the team, as per the press release.

During interrogation, Faisal revealed that he has been absconding in a case of a shoot out that happened on December 26, 2020, in the area of Trilokpuri here, further stated the press release.

In this fierce firing incident, more than 25 rounds were fired from various firearms by 11 accused persons.

Sixteen persons from the victim side got injured in this indiscriminate firing and deadly assault.

One of the injured namely Shahid later on succumbed to gun-shot injuries sustained in the shoot-out.

The said attack was orchestrated by gangster namely Sajid @ Mannan who has gained notoriety for demanding extortion, collection of protection money from Satta operators, builders, property dealers of the area.

The said Mannan with other 10 members of his gang fully armed with firearms attacked Shahid, his family members and his friends in Central Park, Block -27, Trilokpuri, Delhi.

The accused persons wanted to extort money from Shahid who was a 'satta' operator in the Trilokpuri area.

On refusal of Shahid to pay the extortion money, accused persons indulged in mindless firing to terrorize him and other 'satta' operators to accede to their demands and to show their domination in the area. T

Ten persons out of a total of 11 accused have since been arrested in the said case and only one person named Nawab remains to be arrested.

A case under the arms act has been registered in Special Cell Police Station in this regard.

( With inputs from ANI )

