Delhi Police arrests another accused in connection with J-K MLC Trilochan Wazir's murder

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested one more accused in connection with the murder of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir from Jammu.

As per an official statement of Delhi police, the team of Special Cell arrested accused Harpreet Singh, who was absconding since the murder of Wazir.

"He (Harpreet Singh) was on run since after the commission of murder. One pistol and one live round have been recovered from the accused. Also, the suicide note which was posted on his Facebook page along with the ballpoint pen has been recovered from him," the police said.

The police said a team was stationed since September 9 in Jammu to work to track the movement of the main accused of the case namely Harmeet Singh.

"On September 19, information was received that accused Harmeet Singh will meet someone near Jammu Border for search of new safe hideout. The team immediately swung into action and laid a trap near the place of information. At about 11:30 am, accused Harmeet Singh was spotted and apprehended by the proactive team members," said police.

The police said that during the investigation, it came to light that three years back, severe differences arose between several members of Gurudwara sahib (including accused Harmeet Singh (61) a resident of Jammu) and victim Wazir in respect of a Calendar which was slated to be launched with the photograph of Guru Nanak sahib.

On August 22, the accused Harmeet Singh came to Delhi regarding formalities of Canada visa for his son and in Delhi, and stayed with another accused Harpreet at his flat, who had assured to get his work done.

"On August 3, Harpreet had telephonic talk with TS Wazir in his presence. After that Harpreet asked him to shift into a hotel and said that if Wazir will see him then he will get angry. Harpreet arranged a room in nearby hotel for Harmeet Singh and he shifted there. Then on September 3, Harpreet came to the hotel room and told him that Wazir is going to execute a plan to eliminate his son, for whom he is trying for visa for Canada," said police.

The police said that Harpreet further instigated accused Harmeet Singh to "eliminate" Wazir, by telling him that the MLC has already dispatched gangsters of Punjab and Haryana to Jammu to eliminate his entire family.

"Harpreet took him to his flat and hide him in the room adjoining room where TS Wazir was sleeping. Raju and one another Sardaar was also there. Harpreet gave him a coked pistol and took him to the room of TS Wazir and on the instigation of Harpreet, he fired a round on the head of Wazir and immediately left the flat leaving behind the pistol," it stated.

Further, on September 9, the police informed that accused Harmeet Singh and Harpreet reached Gurudwara Fatehgarh where "Harpreet forced him to write the three page suicide note, sign the same and put his thumb impression also."

"Next day on September 10, they proceeded from there and reached Jammu bus stand. It is at that time that Harpreet posted the suicide note on Facebook," it added.

Further investigation is going on in the case, said the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

