Delhi Police arrests man for illegal sale of property

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing arrested a person for alleged illegal sale of property.

The accused has been identified as Rockes B Sandhu, a resident of Amritsar. He is currently under three-day police custody.

As per the police, the complainant said that she was approached by two accused, including one named SP Garg who made a lucrative proposal of selling her a piece of land for Rs 45 crores. The accused Sandhu also confirmed having all the rights/authority to sell the land in question and induced the victim to enter into a letter of intent/MoU for the same. On basis of his misrepresentation, the victim paid Sandhu an amount of Rs 3.19 crores as advance money.

The full payment was to be made after the execution of a sale-deed in the favour of the victim but the accused Sandhu never executed the sale-deed, said the police. Also, the complainant got to know that the accused did not have any legal right to sell the land in question.

A case was registered and the investigation against the accused was taken up.

During the investigation, it was revealed that as per land records, the land in question is a government land and placed at the disposal of DDA and no such land was allotted and leased out to anyone by DDA. The cheated money was received in the accounts operated by the accused as an authorised signatory. Further enquiry also revealed that the accused misrepresented the complainant with regards to the status of the land in question and entered into the letter of intent for selling the land to the complainant without having anything to do with the land since it is a government/DDA land.

It was revealed that Sandhu used to identify unoccupied/vacant properties through property brokers and floated lucrative offers and minimal prices for the property to induce the public. He also misrepresented the gullible purchasers with regards to the status of the land/property. After taking advance payment, he used to flee. A number of criminal/cheating cases were lodged against him in Delhi and Punjab.

The accused was absconding since the registration of FIR and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued to check his movement. Ultimately, on basis of technical surveillance, the accused Sandhu was located near Connaught Place from where he was arrested.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

