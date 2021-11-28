Delhi Police arrests man for stalking minor, POCSO case registered

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Jamrudpur area for allegedly stalking a minor and using inappropriate language against her, Delhi Police informed on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kalptarun Jaina who hails from the Balasore district of Odisha.

The minor girl informed the police that the man stalked her everywhere she visited and used foul language against her.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and started searching the accused and finally apprehended him from the Jamrudpur area.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been working as a watchman for the last two months at Jangpura Extension.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

