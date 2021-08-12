Delhi Police arrests murder accused after chase through 6 districts of UP

Two persons were arrested for murdering a man in the Mangolpuri area for contacting one of the accused's ex-girlfriend, police said.

According to Delhi Police, one Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) and the accused were arrested on Tuesday.

On receiving a PCR call on August 4, regarding the stabbing incident at Y-Block Park. "The police team reached there and found that injured was already shifted to hospital by relatives. On further enquiry it was found that victim Saif 23 years old was declared brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital." said the police.

Accordingly, a case FIR was filed on August 5, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Mangolpuri Police station.

During the investigation, the police got information that both alleged suspects are permanent residents of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Immediately a search team was sent to Kanpur to meet the father of the alleged accused.

"He (father of accused) disclosed that they have not come there. Thereafter, the team searched the alleged accused at different places of their relatives in Kanpur and Fatehpur. Through technical surveillance, the team initially succeeded in locating them after they committed the murder. One Mobile number of CATS ambulance was contacted, who told that he has received a call from the control room regarding referral of injured from Ambedkar Hospital to Safdarjung Trauma Center, Delhi. It thus surfaced that both the assailants sustained injuries and both received treatment at Safdarjung Hospital and thereafter they proceeded to UP to evade arrest," stated the police.

"After a long chase of over 600 kilometres that went through Districts of Agra, Kanpur, Fatehpur and Lucknow, the team finally got precise information at Barabanki in UP that the two accused have boarded a bus towards Delhi," they further added.

The teams made sustained efforts in search of suspects at various locations and searched 170 CCTV Cameras and examined 230 persons and checked parks, Religious places, Railway Stations, Bus Stands of Kanpur and Fatehpur to nab the accused.

In some of the camera footage, they were seen also and found last seen at Bus Stand Kanpur. The team reached there and checked for further movements. The CCTV footage of Barabanki Bus stands finally established that both the accused have boarded a bus routed for Delhi on August 9 in the night."

Further, the team informed Delhi police about the departure and a team was deployed at Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar Bust stand. On August 10, they were apprehended from the Anand Vihar Bus stand.

Police said, the main accused hailed from Kanpur and came to Delhi and used to work as a delivery boy and met a girl. During the Lockdown the accused returned back to Kanpur and broke up with his girlfriend. After a while, he got know to know that Saif had been talking with his ex-girlfriend.

He got enraged at this and came to Delhi in July this year and warned Saif to step back and he returned to Kanpur, but the victim did not relent. The accused came back to Delhi again five days before the incident and procured one Button Actuated knife online and got it delivered at some address in Budh Bazar.

On the day of the incident, he joined his friend (CCL) and called Saif through his friend in the said park. The accused waited for the signal and both of the accused committed murder and ran away, police added.

After the arrest, Police recovered the blood-stained knife and phone of the deceased from their possession.

Further investigation is in progress.

