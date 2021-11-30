Delhi Police arrests two more arms suppliers

New Delhi, Nov 30 Delhi Police have arrested two more illegal arms suppliers in connection with an illegal arms racket.

Both the dealers were identified as Bharat, resident of GB Nagar, UP and Devender, resident of Aligarh, UP, an official said on Tuesday.

Their names were revealed during the interrogation of two other accused Kuldeep and Dilbagh, who were caught by the police on November 23.

"This gang was operating for the last six months and has supplied more than 100 illegal pistols to various gangsters and criminals in Delhi-NCR," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary said.

The official said that the gang was found to be highly active in smuggling illegal arms from UP into Delhi NCR and supplying these to gangsters and various criminals. The police kept a close watch and surveillance was mounted over the suppliers.

During investigation, raids were conducted at several hideouts at Jewar and Aligarh to nab the illegal weapon supplier Bharat.

Based on Kuldeep and Dilbagh's revelation, the police conducted raids at specified places and two people Bharat and Devender were apprehended by the police.

During the investigation, two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused Bharat's residence.

The arrested duo, during interrogation, revealed that they used to procure the illegal weapons from one person namely Golu of Aligarh, UP.

"Efforts are on to reach the origin of this illegal arms syndicate and nab the accused Golu," the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor