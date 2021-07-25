Delhi Police busts fake call centre, 12 nabbed

Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed 12 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre in Ghazipur village here.

The accused ran the call centre on the pretext of providing jobs at airports.

The District Cyber Cell of East District seized 16 mobile phones with SIM cards, one laptop, six desktop computers with CPUs, two Wi-Fi routers, two ATM cards and Rs 26,000 cash from the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

