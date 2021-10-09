Delhi Police busts fake international call centre, four arrested
By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 10:34 AM2021-10-09T10:34:47+5:302021-10-09T10:45:06+5:30
The Delhi Police Cyber Cell busted a fake international call centre in the South-East district of the national capital and arrested four persons on Saturday.
The police have seized 10 mobile phones, one wi-fi router, four laptops, and two computers.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor