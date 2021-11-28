Delhi Police busts gang involved in cheating people in name of providing oxygen cylinders

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a gang of cheaters who allegedly duped innocent citizens of their money on the pretext of providing them with oxygen cylinders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of nine accused have been arrested so far, with one being declared as a 'Proclaimed Offender'.

As per police, the case came to the light when a complainant in his complaint said that he was cheated of Rs 25,000 as he contacted the accused for an oxygen cylinder for his wife. But he was neither delivered the cylinder nor a refund was provided to him. After a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered and an investigation was started.

During the technical investigation of phone numbers and identification of the money trail, three accused were identified and arrested from Bihar. During the investigation, it was revealed that they were already involved in a case of cheating and the gang was operating in an organised manner and had different modules. As more evidence kept coming in the investigation, six more persons were arrested from Bihar and West Bengal.

In the module, there used to be the masterminds in the gang who would organise all modules and coordinate with each other. They had circulated their phone numbers on social media saying that they provided home delivery of oxygen cylinders. The gang would get its customers through tele-calling and tele-callers would engage with the customers and lure the customers to send money in advance to get the cylinders home delivered. The account handlers would operate the fake accounts. The money received by the group was credited into these fake accounts and money was circulated in many such fake accounts to escape the police net.

There were also a set of account providers who would work on a commission basis and on 10 per cent commission of the amount credited, they would procure accounts of poor people and provide them to the mastermind.

The gang was being provided with SIM cards via a set of providers who would arrange the SIM cards using fake documents.

Nine mobiles phones, one laptop, 11 SIM cards and seven ATM cards have been recovered from the accused.

The leads provided by arrested accused persons with regard to other modules/gangs are being developed for further actionable input. Further investigation is in progress, said the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

