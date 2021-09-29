Delhi Police busts gang of cyber criminals duping people on social media

Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a racket of cyber fraudsters that allegedly trapped people on social media platforms and duped them of money on the pretext of sending gifts.

As per the information shared by the police, a man named Sumit lodged a complaint at Ashok Vihar Police Station, wherein he alleged that he got in friendship with a woman named Sofia Jenifer from London through online chatting on a social media platform.

The complainant claimed that Jenifer lured him to pay her agent an amount of Rs 30,000 on the pretext of sending gifts that would require the said amount for custom clearances.

During the investigation conducted by the police, it surfaced that the complainant had transferred the amount to the account in name of a resident of the Jahangir Puri area in Delhi named Kajal Kumari. However, it was found that the address associated with the account was a fake one.

After conducting further investigation and on the basis of technical and human inputs, the police arrested the fraudster when she came back to the branch for reopening of her account because the alleged account got freeze after police started tracking her.

Later, police said that Kajal was found to be a resident of the Wazirpur area in Delhi after she was arrested by the team in the bank.

"After interrogation, Kajal revealed that she was told to open bank accounts in different branches so that her accomplice Parvez can dupe people of money. He also used to offer her commission for supporting him in these incidents," police added.

After arresting Parvez, police said that there are two more accomplices involved in the case, the accused revealed during the investigation.

The victim has filed an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered two mobile phones, documents, passbooks and ATM cards from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor