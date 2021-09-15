Delhi Police busts Pak-organised terror module; investigation reveals shocking information

Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organised terror module that has been closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother.

Delhi Police said, "In a multistate operation, we have arrested six people. Two among them were trained in Pakistan recently. We got inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India. Delhi Police Special Cell made a special team after the input. After analyzing human and technical inputs, we observed the terror network is spread over several states. This is a Pak coordinated and organised module."

Explosives and weapons were also seized from the six. Preliminary investigations have uncovered more shocking information. Investigators have speculated that there may be more terrorists in the country.

Recce was also carried out by these terrorists in Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and some places in Uttar Pradesh. A senior official of the Delhi Special Cell has claimed that a module of terrorists has been exposed. A few more modules of these terrorists are spread across the country and a preliminary investigation has revealed that there may be around 15 to 20 terrorists. Therefore, a high alert has been issued across the country.

The terrorists, who were caught by the Delhi Police, were to carry out bomb blasts in metro cities including Delhi. Osama bin Laden was preparing to make a bomb. Investigations have revealed that the two also made two IEDs. Police had earlier arrested two from Delhi, Sameer Isma from Kota in Uttar Pradesh and three from Rajasthan. One of the six is ​​believed to be from Maharashtra. They were planning to kill some people and blow up certain places during the festive season and when the election campaign started, police said.

Zeeshan and Osama were both sent to Pakistan via Muscat. There they were trained to detonate explosives and wield weapons. They were was also taught how to operate an AK-47 rifle. The training was for 15 days.

The police investigation has also found that these people were very closely coordinated from across the border. Two teams were made. The first team was managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. This team was made for passing on and safekeeping firearms from across the border. Sameer and Lala were part of this underworld team.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Among the terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police is Jan Mohammad Sheikh alias Sameer Kalia, 47, a resident of Sion area in Mumbai and a taxi driver. His family is being investigated by the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as well as the Crime Branch. Sheikh lives with his wife and two daughters in room number 185 in Sion West. One of his daughters has done post-graduate education and the other one goes to school.

