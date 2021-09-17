Delhi Police: Conference underway with fourteen intelligence units at special cell office over anti-terror units

A conference is underway between Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana along with fourteen intelligence units and security agencies at the Special cell office of police headquarters.

The conference focuses on anti-terror units (ATS) in the national capital. Discussions will also be held on the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the way ahead and impact of it.

Delhi Police will be apprising the ATS teams regarding the recent terror module busted by them, which was a cocktail of the underworld and Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI).

The meeting is expected to continue till evening to ensure a smooth exchange of information, alerts, terror inputs amongst each other.

The conference has officials from Military Intelligence (MI), the National Investigative Agency (NIA), police officials from the states and officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Earlier on Thursday, as per a senior MHA official, with the situation in India's western neighbourhood volatile, an inter-state coordination meeting of all intelligence agencies and the state head of the ATS had been called in Delhi. For the first time, the centrally administered Delhi Police has called for such a meeting.

A senior MHA official confirmed that after the Taliban, backed by other terror organisations and state actors in Pakistan, took over Afghanistan, there were inputs about heightened activities in the border areas. The meeting will help to coordinate better and prepare in advance for any untoward incident.

"The purpose of the meeting is to smoothen the exchange of intelligence inputs and better coordination," said the official.

For the first time, the inter-state coordination meeting of intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, Military Intelligence, and other agencies have been called at Delhi Police headquarters. The meeting will also be attended by 11 ATS chiefs of other states and senior officers in field operations.The intelligence agencies are continuously receiving alerts regarding terrorists crossing the border and planning something 'big' in the country.

A senior official said that personnel of intelligence agencies active in Jammu and Kashmir got intel reports from their counterpart active in the PoK region regarding the movement of terrorists who are planning to infiltrate into the Jammu and Kashmir region.

All intelligence agencies have been put on high alert after they learnt about a meeting between Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and Taliban leaders in Kandhar during the third week of August.

The meeting was attended by a group of Taliban leaders where JeM sought their support in 'India-Centric' operations. Sources further reveal that the political situation in Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

