Delhi Police produces civil defence personnel before Faridabad court for killing 'wife'

Delhi Police on Tuesday produced the self-confessed murderer of a 21-year-old Delhi Civil Defense personnel in a Faridabad court, which has handed over the accused to the Faridabad Police for interrogation.

The man, Nizammudin claimed to have been married to 21-year-old Rabia, his colleague whom he said he had stabbed to death on August 26 and disposed off her body in a forested area in Surajkund in Haryana's Faridabad district.

A day later he surrendered before the Delhi Police at the Kalindi Kunj police station confessing to killing Rabia.

After receiving information from Delhi Police, SHO Surajkund along with his team went to the spot and found the body of the Rabia.

On August 27, on the basis of the complaint by Rabia's father, a case was registered against the accused under IPC section of murder and Delhi Police arrested the accused and produced him in court and sent him on remand to Tihar Jail.

To take the accused on remand, the Faridabad Police submitted a warrant application in the Faridabad district court. The production warrant of the accused was issued and the accused was sent to Tihar Jail.

Following the court order, Delhi Police today produced the accused in court.

The Faridabad police took the accused on 3 days of police remand for interrogation in the murder case.

During the remand, the accused will be interrogated about the murder, the weapon used in the crime will be recovered and other evidence will also be collected, the police said.

The Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, Vikas Arora has handed over the case to the crime branch DLF, Faridabad for in-depth investigation of the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

