Delhi Police recover 55 illegal pistols, arrest four arms traffickers
By ANI | Published: August 13, 2021 06:11 PM2021-08-13T18:11:35+5:302021-08-13T18:20:12+5:30
In a major success against arms traffickers ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized 55 illegal pistols, 50 live cartridges apart from a mobile phone and SIM cards and arrested four members of inter-state arms trafficking rackets from different locations.
In a major success against arms traffickers ahead of Independence Day, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has seized 55 illegal pistols, 50 live cartridges apart from a mobile phone and SIM cards and arrested four members of inter-state arms trafficking rackets from different locations.
The accused have been identified as Rajbeer, Dheeraj, Vinod and Dharmendra. Rajbeer, Dheeraj and Vinod are residents of Uttar Pradesh while Dharmendra is a resident of Delhi.
Police said they are key members of inter-state illegal arms supply rackets and were arrested as part of operations against arms traffickers.
One of the arrested accused is a life convict in a kidnapping for ransom case and is on parole at present.
Another accused is a close aide of the notorious Kaushal gang and was wanted in two murder cases in Haryana and Delhi.
Rajbeer and Dhiraj were arrested on August 7 from Burari, followed by Vinod's arrest from Najafgarh on August 9 and Dharmendra's arrest from Dwarka on Friday, the police said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app