Delhi Police seizes 1 kg Heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Delhi Police seized one kilogram of Heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore near a school in the Swaroop Nagar area here on Friday.

According to police, the accused is identified as Arvind Kumar Singh, who is a drug supplier coming from Bhalswa. He was stopped near a school.

He came there with a consignment of the contraband for supplying and was caught red-handed.

The FIR has been registered under section 21/25 of the Narcotic Drug or Psychotropic Substance Act.

The accused used to work in Chandni Chowk. He initially associated with Jatin, a drug supplier and started working for him full time, later he came in touch with another Bareilly-based supplier and joined hands with him. He used to visit Bareilly every fortnight to bring Heroin and supply the users in Swaroop Nagar, Police said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

