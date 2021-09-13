Delhi Police stop suicide bid, save man from jumping off Andrews Ganj flyover

A team of Delhi Police out for patrolling duty saved the life of a 42-year-old man, who was allegedly trying to kill himself by jumping down from Andrews Ganj flyover on Sunday.

"On September 12, at about 06:00 pm, during patrolling in the area of the police station, information was received by Station house officer (SHO) Kotla Mubarak Pur regarding that one male person trying to jump from the Andrew Ganj flyover," said police.

After receiving information, the team reached the spot and found that one male person aged about 40 years was trying to jump from a flyover. He was found standing near the flyover iron railing and was loudly saying that he is disappointed with his life and wanted to die, the police stated.

The police team immediately deployed the staff under flyover with net and over the flyover to stop him.

While holding negotiations with him a policeman quickly held onto the person and rescued him from committing suicide.

The victim has been identified as Jagat Singh Bisht hailing from Uttarakhand's Almorah and is presently staying at Hauz Khas.

He was later handed over to the family, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor