Delhi: Pre-recorded video of CDS Rawat played at 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' event

On the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv', a pre-recorded message of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Singh Rawat, who lost his life in a military chopper crash earlier this week, was played at an event at India Gate lawns in the national capital.

This message was recorded on December 7.

In the recorded video, CDS Rawat had paid tribute to the armed force personnel who lost their lives on the line of duty.

"Greetings to the armed force personnel on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Parv. Vijay Parv is being celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war. I would like to pay tribute to the armed force personnel who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty," General Rawat said in the message.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated Swarnim Vijay Parv celebrations, earlier in the day to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war and Indo-Bangladesh friendship.

During the event, major weapons and equipment used during the 1971 war have been displayed along with snippets of major battles.

The closing ceremony will be held on December 13, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh. Many dignitaries, including from Bangladesh, will be present.

( With inputs from ANI )

