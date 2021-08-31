Delhi records 28 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Delhi reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health bulletin on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,37,764. The positivity rate is now at 0.05 per cent.

The national capital recorded one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi have reached 25,082. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74.

At present, there are 349 active cases in the national capital. As many as 84 persons are in home isolation.

The recovery rate reached 98.23 per cent, the highest so far. As many as 53 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of recoveries in Delhi to 14,12,333.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours is 55,371 including 43,167 RT-PCR tests and 12,204 Rapid Antigen tests.

The number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 138.

Meanwhile, India reported 30,941 new COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 4,38,560.

As many as 36,275 patients recovered in the country from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,59,680. The current recovery rate is at 97.53 per cent.

The active number of COVID cases stands at 3,70,640 which accounts for 1.13 per cent of the total cases.

The total number of samples tested till today is 52.15 crore. The current positivity rate is at 2.22 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

