Delhi records 38 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
By ANI | Published: October 22, 2021 10:48 PM2021-10-22T22:48:11+5:302021-10-22T22:55:02+5:30
Delhi reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department.
The national capital also recorded eight recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 340 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.
The total number of cases stands at 14,39,526, total recoveries at 14,14,095 and death toll at 25,091.
In the past 24 hours, 38,300 RT-PCR samples and 17,609 antigens have been collected.
The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 per cent. As many as 74,684 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.
( With inputs from ANI )
