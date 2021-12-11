Delhi records coldest night of season at 8.3 degrees Celcius

The national capital recorded its coldest night of the season on Thursday with the temperature dipping to 8.3 degrees Celcius, the India Meteorological Department said.

An official of the weather agency told ANI, "Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of this season till now."

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning slipped to 301 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The PM 10 was recorded at 217 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 121 in the 'very poor' category at 9:17 am.

The air quality of Delhi was at the 'poor' category for the last three days.

Meanwhile, with the AQI at 303, the air quality in Gurugram also slipped to the 'very poor' category. The air quality in Noida remains 'very poor' with the AQI at 301.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

( With inputs from ANI )

