Delhi reports 17 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Delhi recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,250. The total recoveries have gone up to 14,12,790 and the city has 377 active cases.

Delhi recorded no death due to COVID for the sixth consecutive day. The death toll stands at 25,083 and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 40,399 COVID tests have been conducted in the city, which is lower than the tests normally done in a day. The positivity rate is 0.04 per cent.

The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,65,30,193. There are 92 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,50,06,266 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Out of this, 1,06,21,955 beneficiaries have received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 43,84,311 people have received both shots.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor