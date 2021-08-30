Delhi reports 20 new COVID cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to a release issued by the Delhi health department.

There are as many as 375 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent and a total of 51387 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 36 people recovered from the virus, with this the cumulative recoveries rose up to 14,12,280 and the death toll in the metropolis stood at 25081.

According to the health bulletin, 51387 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 41577 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9810 were rapid antigen tests.

The bulletin further added that 10826 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours, from these, 3412 were first dose beneficiaries and 7414 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,32,13,444 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

( With inputs from ANI )

